Merdeka gift: Tang Jie-Ee Wei win Malaysia’s first mixed doubles world badminton title

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia celebrated a historic sporting achievement as Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei captured the mixed doubles crown at the 2025 Badminton World Federation World Championships in Paris.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh hailed their victory as a priceless National Day gift for the nation.

She described the Merdeka Day gold medal as extra special and forever etched in history as one of the country’s finest sporting achievements.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei stunned China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-15, 21-14 in a thrilling 40-minute title showdown at the Adidas Arena.

The triumph marks a milestone for Malaysian badminton as the pair become the first ever Malaysian duo to clinch the mixed doubles world title.

Their victory adds a glorious new chapter to Malaysia’s rich sporting history. –