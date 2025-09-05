MetMalaysia advises public to be wary of squall line phenomenon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has advised the public to stay in a safe place should the squall line phenomenon occur.

MetMalaysia said that the phenomenon could cause heavy rain that can result in flash floods, accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning, as well as rough and choppy seas.

“The squall line is a group of active thunderstorm clouds that form a line at sea and move inland. It is dangerous to aviation and shipping operations and can cause damage to property and public facilities.

“Normally, it occurs during the current season, which is the Southwest Monsoon, and it often happens in the morning and evening in western Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” MetMalaysia posted on Facebook today.

When this phenomenon occurs, the public is advised to stay at a safe place and not partake in any sea or beach activities and move to higher ground should floods occur.

Some of the signs of the presence of a squall line are the formation of thick, towering banded clouds approaching from the sea, a sudden increase in wind speed turning into a gale force as it approaches, and a rapid drop in temperature.

According to MetMalaysia, the length of the squall line can reach hundreds of kilometres, with a lifespan of up to several hours.