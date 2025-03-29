MetMalaysia can issue quake warnings within eight mins

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) can issue earthquake warnings in eight minutes as it operates a network of 80 seismic sensors (stations) nationwide to date, to detect any earthquake activity in the country and the region, according to its director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip.

He said at the same time, countries around the world are also sharing data from their sensors for mutual information.

“So far, MetMalaysia also operates 83 tsunami sirens located at areas vulnerable to tsunamis nationwide.

“The Malaysian Tsunami Early Warning System (SAATNM) is capable of delivering earthquake information to the public within eight minutes after it is detected by the sensors,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

SAATNM plays a role in detecting earthquakes occurring in the region and subsequently disseminating information about the temblors, including advice or warnings, if they has the potential to generate tsunamis.

Yesterday, the United States Geological Survey reported a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 that struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres. Minutes later, a magnitude 6.4 aftershock hit the same area.

Tremors were felt in Chiang Mai, Bangkok (Thailand) and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

So far the devastating quake has killed over 1,00) people, injured 2,376 and left 30 missing in Myanmar.