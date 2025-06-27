MetMalaysia forecasts hot dry weather from June 28 to July 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather advisory predicting dry and hot conditions across most parts of the country from June 28 to July 1.

Director-General Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip stated that weather model analyses indicate maximum temperatures could reach 35 degrees Celsius in certain areas.

He urged the public to limit outdoor activities during this period to avoid heat-related health risks.

For real-time updates, Mohd Hisham recommended checking MetMalaysia’s official website (www.met.gov.my), social media platforms, and the myCuaca mobile application.

“The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media as well as download myCuaca application for the latest and most accurate information,“ he said.

The forecasted weather pattern aligns with seasonal trends, but authorities emphasize preparedness due to potential health and environmental impacts.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and monitor vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly.