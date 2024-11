KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning on continuous torrential rain at a dangerous level for Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as the districts of Kuantan and Jerantut in Pahang, until Friday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said Perlis; Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, and Baling); Perak (Hulu Perak) and several areas in Pahang, namely Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Maran, Pekan, and Rompin, are forecast to experience severe continuous heavy rain during the same period.

Continuous rain at an alert level is expected in Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, and Bera in Pahang; Penang; Kedah (Langkawi, Yan, Kuala Muda, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu); and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, and Kampar).

The alert warning has also been issued for Segamat, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi in Johor, as well as Telupid, Beluran, Sandakan, and Kudat in Sabah, until Nov 29.