MetMalaysia: Northeast Monsoon expected to start Nov 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The Northeast Monsoon, commonly referred to as the monsoon season in Malaysia, is expected to start on Nov 5 and will continue until March 2025.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that, during this period, the country can expect between five and seven episodes of heavy rainfall.

“During the initial phase of the Northeast Monsoon, from November to December 2024, heavy rain episodes are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah.

“From January to February 2025, the states most likely to experience heavy rainfall will include Pahang, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

However, he cautioned that if the prevailing monsoon is particularly strong and coincides with a low-pressure weather system, other states may also experience periods of heavy rain.

He said continuous heavy rainfall over several days could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and near the river.

Mohd Hisham cautioned that, if persistent heavy rain coincides with high tides and storm surges, the risk of flooding could escalate significantly.

Additionally, he noted that sustained and strong northeasterly winds may result in rough seas, increased sea levels, and large waves in the waters of the South China Sea.

“Approaching the tail end of the Northeast Monsoon, from January to March 2025, the northern regions of the Peninsula are expected to experience less rainfall. This situation could lead to hot and dry weather, with the potential for heatwaves,” he said.

However, he added that weather conditions are expected to be less severe than in 2024, as the La Nina phenomenon is expected to persist from the end of this year until mid-next year.

In the meantime, he urged the public to prepare for the monsoon season and to stay informed through the information, forecasts, and weather alerts issued by MetMalaysia.

This information can be accessed via their official website at https://www.met.gov.my, the myCuaca application, and MetMalaysia’s official social media accounts. For further inquiries, the public can also contact the hotline at 1300 221 638.