KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in six states until 9 tonight.

It said in a statement that the warning involves the entire states of Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as Pahang (Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin).

The alert was also issued for areas in Johor involving Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

In Sarawak, the warning involves Samarahan (Simunjan), Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang.

The same situation is also expected to hit Sabah, involving the Interior (Sipitang) and Tawau.