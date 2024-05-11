KUALA LUMPUR: The method for determining the T15 group, the search efforts for flight MH370 and measures taken by the government to address delays in flood mitigation projects will be among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) will ask the Finance Minister how the T15 group is explicitly determined for the targeted petrol subsidy of RON95, starting in mid-2025, during the Minister’s Question Time session.

Aminolhuda will also inquire about the effectiveness of the diesel subsidy retargeting implemented through the MyBUDI initiative.

In the same session, Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) will pose a question to the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister about the measures taken to resolve delays in flood mitigation projects and their direct impact, given that major floods are forecasted to occur throughout the country, particularly in the East Coast.

Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) will seek an answer from the Transport Minister about whether the government still has the intention to continue the search for flight MH370 during Questions for Oral Answers session.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then proceed with the policy-level debate on the Supply Bill 2025, which enters its final day today, followed by a winding-up session by ministers from each ministry over the next four days, starting tomorrow.

This parliamentary session will convene for 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12.