Mindef strengthens multi-domain warfare expertise with modern technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence is strengthening its expertise in multi-domain warfare to keep pace with modern combat technologies.

Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari said the ministry is focusing on technologies like combat drones, long-range missiles, and electronic warfare.

He stated that Mindef is also enhancing base security and strategic asset protection through Unmanned Aerial Vehicle systems.

The ministry is intensifying cooperation with regional and international partners through joint training and technology sharing.

Adly confirmed the Malaysian Armed Forces have acquired new assets including the Anka-S UAV system for surveillance.

He acknowledged that capability gaps remain in medium-to-long-range air defence and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems.

The Deputy Minister identified further challenges in fully integrating artificial intelligence into Command and Control systems.

He was responding to a parliamentary question about MAF preparedness against advanced modern weapon systems.

Adly explained that the Defence White Paper guides the MAF’s transformation into an integrated future force.

Modernisation efforts are detailed in the Defence White Paper and National Military Strategy 2.0 documents.

These documents emphasise strengthening preparedness across air, maritime, land, cyber and space domains.

The government’s two-to-five-year plan focuses on developing comprehensive C-UAS capabilities.

Short-term priorities include applying artificial intelligence to Command and Control systems.

Long-term goals beyond five years involve developing local defence industry capabilities.

Malaysia aims to become a producer of drone, AI and electronic warfare technologies rather than just a user. – Bernama