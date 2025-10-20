Mindef to strengthen Sabah security with new battalions and artillery

LAHAD DATU: The Ministry of Defence is strengthening Malaysia’s security and sovereignty in Sabah through future force planning starting next year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the five-year plan includes increasing battalions in two brigades and establishing an artillery regiment.

“Normally, one brigade has three battalions but for Sabah, we will add another battalion to the two brigades, making it four battalions for each involved brigade,“ he told reporters after visiting Pos Tanduo.

He confirmed two battalions from the peninsula will be transferred to Sabah under this arrangement.

The ministry will also establish a 155mm artillery regiment to complement the existing 105mm regiment in Sabah.

Four coastal radar systems will be added in the Ops Pasir area, including Lahad Datu, doubling the initial plan of two systems.

Mohamed Khaled said security attention extends to strengthening the Royal Malaysia Navy with new acquisitions.

“We are in the process of acquiring a mobile base in Semporna, namely the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Naval Base, which is currently static,“ he explained.

The ministry is also acquiring ships and aircraft as part of comprehensive security enhancements.

High technology implementation will be increased in Ops Pasir sectors like Lahad Datu due to extensive operational areas.

Drones and artificial intelligence technology will facilitate military personnel tasks in their responsibilities.

The security strengthening positively impacts Sabah’s tourism sector, with approximately 1.7 million tourists visiting this year.

“The presence of Ops Pasir, with its defined areas of responsibility, can ensure that Sabah’s economy runs smoothly,“ Mohamed Khaled added.

He noted the current calm and safe situation prevents potential smuggling or unsafe scenarios in the region. – Bernama