Minister to seek PM’s advice on Tabung Haji transformation vision

PUTRAJAYA: The transformation vision of Lembaga Tabung Haji from a syariah-compliant savings institution into an Islamic investment institution will first be referred to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said he would request Tabung Haji’s management to brief him on the matter before meeting Anwar.

He stated that he would seek advice from the prime minister and ultimately get his views and guidance on this transformation vision.

Mohd Na’im emphasised that he would personally convey what this vision means to the prime minister, noting Anwar’s concern about Tabung Haji’s development.

The transformation vision aims to establish Tabung Haji as a more dynamic Islamic investment institution, strengthening its role in safeguarding depositors’ interests.

This transformation would also contribute to the ummah’s economic development through more sophisticated investment-oriented financial products.

Media reports today quoted Tabung Haji Group chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain saying the transformation would fundamentally change the institution’s business model.

Mohd Na’im commented that the proposal reflected Abdul Rashid’s aspirations and clear understanding of the institution’s future direction.

Regarding haj management, the minister noted Tabung Haji’s excellence demonstrated through four consecutive ‘Labbaitum’ awards from the Saudi Arabian government.

He stressed that from the investment and savings perspective, Tabung Haji’s founding principles and policies must be reinforced to ensure institutional strength.

Every action taken by Tabung Haji’s management and board of directors must guarantee depositor interests and institutional sustainability according to established guidelines.

This foundation and principle must be adhered to by the chairman, managing director, chief executive officer, and entire board of directors. – Bernama