KUALA LUMPUR: All ministries and tourism-related agencies have been urged to strengthen collaboration, particularly with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) as the lead agency in the tourism sector, to elevate tourism as a strategic national agenda.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a statement today, highlighted the importance of the tourism industry as a key driver of national development.

“I believe close cooperation among ministries and agencies is crucial to creating a conducive ecosystem for the rapid and competitive growth of the tourism industry.

“This will also allow any emerging issues to be addressed promptly while avoiding confusion regarding jurisdiction, regulation and enforcement, especially in ensuring the success of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Tourism and Culture (JKPK), said this in a statement after chairing the committee’s third meeting of the year here today.

He noted that MOTAC and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) had discussed issues related to the operation of tour buses, including measures to address road accidents involving foreign nationals.

The discussion included coordinating communication plans and establishing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure efficient and effective responses to such incidents.

“The government has tasked MOT, through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), with regulating the licensing of tourism vehicles based on four key criteria.

“They are a valid Tourism Operating Business and Travel Agency (TOBTAB) licence, installation of a global positioning system (GPS), adherence to a 15-year maximum vehicle age limit, and mandatory attendance of operators at the Industrial Code of Practice (ICOP) Safety training. These requirements aim to ensure legal operation while guaranteeing passenger safety,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said new guidelines would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting to establish a comprehensive framework for regulating short-term rental accommodation (STRA) activities.

“These guidelines ensure compliance with current laws, simplify the licensing process, and address community concerns such as noise, parking shortages, waste disposal and misuse of shared facilities.

“STRA, which offers affordable accommodation alternatives, is expected to drive tourism growth, with projections of 35.6 million tourist arrivals by 2026. Operators will be required to register and obtain operating licences from local authorities,” he added.

He said the development of a dedicated digital platform for STRA management has been proposed to enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness in the tourism sector while ensuring community welfare, public safety and sustainable economic growth.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid said that planning guidelines for Recreational Vehicle (RV) Parks are being developed to bolster Malaysia’s tourism sector through strategic planning and integrated regulation.

The guidelines will outline comprehensive planning frameworks, including site requirements, operational management and development approvals, with potential pilot locations identified in Rompin and Sepang.

“This initiative leverages technology through the MYCSRVP platform (Malaysia Campsite and Recreational Vehicle Park), which promotes transparency, ensures compliance with standards, and simplifies RV park management. It directly supports the sustainable tourism agenda and empowers local economies,” he said.