Ministry focuses on nation-state concept to foster national unity - Saraswathy

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry has adopted the theme, Harmony in Diversity, and the Negara Bangsa (Nation-State) concept, as its key focus this year, to foster unity among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy said that the nation-state concept, to be introduced by the ministry, aims to cultivate a united society, which embraces diversity while fostering a shared Malaysian identity.

“Nation-state does not mean rejecting cultural, religious, or customary diversity; rather, it is about uniting these differences under a shared national identity,” she said during the winding-up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the Ministry of National Unity, at the Dewan Negara, today.

Saraswathy said that to further strengthen racial unity in the country, the ministry is exploring the possibility of organising a national-level progressive nation-state conference this year.

She added that this year marks a transformative phase for the ministry, focusing on four key efforts to advance the unity agenda: the Unity Ecosystem, the MADANI Harmony Initiative, the Exploration of the Rukun Negara, and the Socio-Cultural Community.

She said that these four efforts serve as the foundation for the ministry’s direction this year, in its commitment to preserving unity within the community.

“The programmes formulated and set to be implemented under these efforts will serve as a platform for the National Unity Ministry to further enhance and strengthen unity among Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious communities.

“The ministry has also launched the MADANI Harmony Initiative, which introduces the basic concept of national integration, namely the fundamentals of national integration, namely Understanding, Respect, Acceptance,” she said.

She added that last year, the ministry, through its agencies, implemented 730 programmes focusing on unity, identity, nationhood, volunteerism, community development, and cultural heritage. The ministry remains committed to strengthening unity, as the foundation of the country’s stability and progress.

Saraswathy said that there are two approaches to addressing issues which could threaten racial harmony: the reformative approach and the punitive approach.

The ministry, she said, prioritises the reformative approach by taking immediate action, such as reprimanding the perpetrator, requesting an apology, and providing education through community mediator services.

“If this approach fails, strict legal action can be taken. Anyone who deliberately commits acts, incites, or makes statements that endanger racial and religious unity can be investigated and prosecuted under existing laws,” she said.