KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity has lauded the collective efforts from various sectors dedicated to building a harmonious and well-developed civil society.

Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this effort is grounded in the concept of the nation-state, where citizens and governing bodies work together to enhance national identity and legitimacy.

“As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chairmanship this year under the theme ‘inclusivity and sustainability, we wholeheartedly represent the audacity of hope, commitment and socio-economic progress in fostering regional peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union here tonight.

He added that the ministry places significant emphasis on integrating the concept of “Harmony in Diversity” as a new national aspiration.

This initiative marks a revolutionary step in the country’s national unity agenda, with comprehensive strategies designed to empower the unity ecosystem.

“This includes further exploration of Rukun Negara, promoting socio-cultural development, and advancing initiatives like ‘Harmoni Madani’ to strengthen societal cohesion,” he said.

On the MoU, the focus outlined within the memorandum centres around the internationalisation of youth volunteerism efforts and the establishment of an ideal volunteerism training and development ecosystem.

Under the Ministry of National Unity, YSS bridges youth development and its alumni volunteer network with various volunteering organisations globally through the internationalisation and expansion of its missions from the national to the international (stage), he said.

Since its establishment, YSS has already launched 73 high-impact missions, including 19 international student volunteer missions to several ASEAN member states such as Indonesia and Vietnam.