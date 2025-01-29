Minor earthquake detected in Ranau - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A minor earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale struck Ranau, Sabah, at 3.16 pm today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the earthquake occurred 11 kilometres west of Ranau at a depth of four kilometres.

“Tremors were felt around Ranau. MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

MetMalaysia also urged individuals who experienced the tremors to fill out a survey form at https://forms.gle/1cWc2YD8DgWpbDJP7.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre when contacted confirmed that they had received information about the incident and were monitoring the situation.

“So far, we have not received any report of untoward incidents or damages and we remain on standby for any eventualities,” the spokesperson said.