KBS probes into disturbing Miri youth training incident

FEDERAL authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation following a disturbing viral video that emerged from the Institute Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) campus in Miri, Sarawak, showing students physically assaulting a fellow trainee.

The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has initiated its own inquiry parallel to police investigations after footage circulated on social media showing multiple students forcibly causing physical harm to another student’s private area using a steel pole.

Miri police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Farhan Lee Abdullah confirmed that officers have questioned both institute management and the students involved following the video’s circulation on Monday.

The participants initially characterised the incident as an excessive birthday celebration rather than bullying behavior.

“Statements have been collected from all relevant parties. The individuals claimed this was a birthday prank that went too far, denying any bullying intent.

“Currently, the case has been classified as requiring no further police action,“ Farhan Lee stated.

However, the federal ministry has taken a more serious stance, emphasising that such conduct violates institutional standards regardless of intent.

The Youth and Sports Ministry issued a statement expressing grave concern over the incident.

“This recorded behavior showing students using excessive physical force against a peer is unacceptable. We identify serious breaches of morality and discipline protocols. Our investigation will proceed independently, with coordination with law enforcement as needed. “Physical aggression has no place in our educational facilities,“ the ministry declared.

The footage depicts approximately eight individuals laughing while repeatedly forcing a smaller student’s body against a metal pole, causing visible distress.

Audio from the video captures the victim pleading “tolong tolong” (help) while appearing to suffer pain as others found amusement in the situation.

The IKBN operates under federal oversight, providing vocational and technical education for young adults typically aged 18 to 24 who have completed secondary education.

The Sarawak Dayak National Union has also responded with demands for decisive action, with Deputy President Christopher Sambang highlighting the sexual nature of the physical assault. He emphasised that such incidents cannot be dismissed given the concerning pattern of hazing and bullying cases in educational institutions.

The case has sparked broader discussions about institutional supervision and the need for stronger anti-bullying measures in youth training programs across Malaysia.