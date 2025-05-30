KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized various assets worth RM32 million believed to belong to a highway concessionnaire with the title ‘Tan Sri’, following an investigation into the misappropriation of highway construction sukuk funds in the Klang Valley on Thursday (May 29).

According to a source, among the items seized were handbags, jewellery, luxury vehicles, watches and cash after the MACC Investigation Division searched two residences belonging to the individual in the capital.

The source stated that in the search, MACC seized 217 luxury watches of various brands estimated to be worth about RM5 million, 27 handbags worth over RM1 million and jewellery valued at RM4 million.

“During the search, MACC also seized nine luxury vehicles such as Bentley, Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover worth almost RM7 million,” it said.

The source added that following the search, MACC also found a storage containing various types of luxury liquor in another residence estimated to be worth about RM3 million and believed to be linked to money-laundering activities.

“In the same operation, MACC also seized another luxury residential unit in the capital estimated to be worth around RM12 million, which is believed to belong to the individual,“ he said.

The source also explained that all goods and assets were seized for the purpose of further investigation under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLA) 2001.