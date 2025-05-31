MANCHESTER United player Amad Diallo recently went viral after he was caught on camera making a rude gesture—showing his middle finger—towards fans while entering a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia recently.

A brief 23-second video shared by X user @hrfuturesnq captured the moment, and has since garnered over 760,000 views.

Meanwhile Diallo posted a statement on X saying he shouldn’t have reacted that way—but made it clear he has no regrets.

“I have respect for people, but not for someone who insults my mom,“ the Ivory Coast forward wrote.

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that, but I don’t regret what I did.

We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.”

Following the friendly match against the ASEAN All-Stars, Diallo was once again caught on camera—this time allegedly asking a local Malaysian to help pay for his e-scooter ride.

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars on May 28.