Missing British teenager found safe in Kuala Lumpur after three months

KUALA LUMPUR: British teenager David Balisong, aged 17 and missing for three months, has been found safe at a hotel on Jalan Pudu.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the discovery by a team from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police at 7 pm.

He stated that further details would be announced upon completion of ongoing investigations, including an assessment of the teenager’s condition.

Police had been investigating the case after the family reported the 17-year-old missing when he quietly boarded a flight to Malaysia.

David, a brilliant student from Cheadle in Greater Manchester, left home early on the morning of June 6 and flew from Manchester to Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager switched off his phone immediately upon arrival in Malaysia and reportedly sent a final email to his mother on July 9.

The email contents included a request not to search for him, prayers for his family’s success, and an apology for his actions. – Bernama