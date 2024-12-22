Missing fishermen found safe in Indonesian waters

GEORGE TOWN: Two fishermen who were reported missing after their bot drifted in the waters off Kerachut, Kuala Sungai Pinang near here a week ago have been found safe in the waters of Aceh, Indonesia, today.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said efforts were being made by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to bring home the two fishermen, Muhammad Ikmal Hakimi Ismail, 22, and Nor Hasrul Abdullah, 25.

He said the MMEA ship was now on its way to pick up the two fishermen.

The ship is expected to arrive at the Batu Maung Jetty with the fishermen at about 7am tomorrow, he said here today.

