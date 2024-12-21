Families hopeful missing fishermen will be found safe

BALIK PULAU: The families of two fishermen who were reported missing after their boat is believed to have drifted off the waters of Kerachut, Kuala Sungai Pinang, here on Monday remain hopeful that the two men will be found safe.

Ismail Ibrahim, 51, the father of Muhammad Ikmal Hakimi, 22, said the family is prepared for any eventuality but continues to pray for a positive outcome.

“Our family, especially me as his father, is still holding on to hope that my son and his friend will be found safe. However, if fate has decided otherwise, we accept it with an open heart.

“We pray and perform solat hajat every day, hoping they will be found safe,“ he said when contacted today.

Ismail said the family has been informed by authorities that today would be the final day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation as there are currently no leads on the whereabouts of the two fishermen.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fitri Badiuzzaman, 38, the stepfather of the other missing fisherman, Nor Hasrul Abdullah, 25, said that his instincts as a father tell him that his stepson is still alive.

The Penang branch of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said yesterday that the SAR operations, which began on Tuesday, have covered nearly 250 nautical square miles.

The operation, involving three maritime vessels and two aircraft, was carried out in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police and the Civil Defence Force.