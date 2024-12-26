Missing teacher is safe in Teluk Intan

IPOH: A 43-year-old female teacher who was reported missing since Dec 10 was found safe and sound in Teluk Intan this afternoon.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police managed to find the woman Nur Nazalishah Ahmad at 2 pm today in Teluk Intan, thanks to information from the alert public.

“The investigation found no criminal element in this missing person incident,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the Ipoh district police welcome cooperation from the public to channel any information to the Ipoh district control centre at 05-2542222.

Police had made an appeal to the public on Dec 21 when the sister of the teacher made a missing person report at Tampoi police station in Johor.