MITI to set up star rating system for industrial parks next year - Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) are collaborating with SIRIM Bhd to set up a star rating system for industrial parks to ensure that every industrial park in Malaysia meets “acceptable standards,“ said MITI Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Expected to be established next year, Liew said the star rating system would evaluate four key parameters - planning and management; infrastructure and business competitiveness; environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

“These measures will ensure that every industrial park in Malaysia meets acceptable standards and call out those which do not meet the standards.

“Soon, these guidelines will be seamlessly integrated into the MYSite Selection Portal, empowering investors with detailed, transparent assessments,“ he said at the launch of the MYSite Selection Portal and the Malaysia Industrial Park Directory here today.

Liew was representing MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

The digital portal developed by MIDA is set to revolutionise industrial site selection in Malaysia, where it combines advanced geospatial analytics with comprehensive industrial data, offering investors an unprecedented tool for location decision-making. Users could access real-time information about industrial parks across all Malaysian states, complete with infrastructure details, connectivity options, and sustainability metrics.

In addition to the digital platform, MIDA and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) also launched today the Malaysia Industrial Park Directory, a comprehensive directory providing detailed information about industrial parks across the country.

“Malaysia’s ambition is to build a resilient supply chain for various industries, including strategic sectors like semiconductors.

“The MYSite Selection Portal and Malaysia Industrial Park Directory would facilitate this journey by allowing investors to swiftly identify areas with the best suitability for their operations and tap into our robust and mature manufacturing ecosystem,“ said Liew.

The portal’s standout features include intelligent filtering systems for precise location matching; real-time analytics and data visualisation; comprehensive geospatial mapping; and a user-friendly interface for seamless navigation.

MIDA chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the MYSite Selection Portal and Malaysia Industrial Park Directory are not just tools; they are catalysts for smarter, faster and more efficient decision-making in our industrial sector.

Meanwhile, FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the publication of the Malaysia Industrial Park Directory in collaboration with MIDA, now in its second edition, would provide manufacturers with a comprehensive guide for identifying optimal locations that align with their strategic needs, while also supporting the establishment of smart factories and other high value investments.

Soh also said that Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need to level up their playing field by collaborating with advanced players like China, Japan, South Korea and some European Union to improve their efficiency, productivity and adoption of the latest technology to reduce the reliance of foreign workers while tapping into international markets.