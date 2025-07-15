MITI urged to boost anti-corruption efforts with business community

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has been urged to strengthen collaboration with businesses and investors to address corruption concerns affecting Malaysia’s economic growth.

The recommendation emerged during a meeting of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Special Task Force, led by Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abdul Bakar.

The task force highlighted the need for MITI to conduct engagement sessions with the business community, including the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (PEMUDAH), to gather direct feedback on corruption risks.

The sessions aim to enhance transparency and trust in Malaysia’s governance system.

Key reform strategies identified include promoting integrity culture and leveraging technology to combat corruption.

Local authorities were also encouraged to lead by example in ethical governance.

“The CPI Special Task Force remains fully committed to strengthening governance and anti-corruption efforts through a whole-of-government approach,“ the statement read.

Malaysia’s improved performance in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025, rising 11 spots to 23rd place, was partly attributed to progress in the Bribery and Corruption indicator.

The task force hopes these efforts will further elevate Malaysia’s CPI ranking, targeting a top-25 global position within a decade.

The meeting was attended by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and CPI task force members.

The group was formed to strategise improvements in Malaysia’s anti-corruption measures and global perception. – Bernama