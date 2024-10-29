MITRA channels over RM9 million in subsidy for private kindergartens - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) has channelled over RM9.3 million in subsidies for early education to 182 eligible private kindergartens.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said MITRA received applications for the subsidy from 186 kindergartens involving 4,962 children.

“Of that amount, MITRA has approved 182 kindergartens with a value of RM9,327,269 involving 4,693 children, while the applications by 5the remaining four kindergartens are still in the documentation coordination process,“ he said.

He was responding to a motion by S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) regarding MITRA’s funds for Tamil kindergartens.

He said the application for Private Kindergarten Early Education Subsidy was open from June 24 to July 23 this year with MITRA publishing the guidelines to apply on its website and social media to facilitate kindergarten operators.

The private kindergarten early education subsidy is aimed at ensuring Malaysian Indian children aged four to six receive early education, in addition to helping private kindergarten operators operate more competitive kindergartens.

Through the initiative, each student will receive a monthly fee subsidy of up to RM150 and food costs of RM50 for 11 months from March 2024 to January 2025 which will be channelled to the kindergarten management.