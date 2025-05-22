KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kelantan detained a suspicious tanker believed to be owned by a Thailand citizen some 100 nautical miles from the Tok Bali estuary on Tuesday.

Kelantan MMEA director, Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi, said an agency enforcement asset had detained the vessel while patrolling the Malaysia-Vietnam maritime border under Op Damai, Op Naga Barat, and Op Tiris.

He said the vessel was detected around 1 pm and intercepted some 20 minutes later.

“Initial checks revealed that the vessel was operated by six crew members, including a captain, all believed to be Thai nationals aged between 38 and 70,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the vessel’s insurance and related documents appeared suspicious, and all crew members could not provide valid identification during the check.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

“Authorities take any breach of maritime laws seriously, especially those that compromise the safety and sovereignty of national waters.

“Enforcement efforts will continue to be strengthened to ensure that all parties operating in our waters comply with the law,“ he said.

Erwan Shah urged the public to report information about criminal activities or incidents at sea via the emergency hotline 999 or by contacting the Kelantan Maritime Operations Centre at 09-778 0070.