MMEA foils attempt to smuggle 10 rabbits worth RM15,000

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 rabbits worth RM15,000 in the waters off Pantai Pengkalan Balak around midnight yesterday.

MMEA director for the region, Captain (M) Mohd Khairi bin Haji Abd Aziz, said the raid was conducted at 12.10am by both land and sea enforcement teams after receiving information about suspicious movements in the area.

“During the operation, the enforcement team found three cages containing 10 rabbits abandoned on the beach. Based on initial observations, the rabbits were believed to have been attempted to be smuggled out of the country without following legal procedures,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspects, aware of the enforcement boat’s presence, fled into shallow waters using a fiberglass boat equipped with a 60-horsepower outboard engine to avoid being caught.

Any information related to maritime crimes can be reported to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or via the emergency hotline 999, which operates 24 hours a day.