MMEA foils illegal immigrant and drug smuggling bid off Tanjung Bidara

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency successfully foiled an attempt by three suspected Indonesian men to smuggle illegal immigrants and drugs out of Malaysian waters early today.

Their fibreglass boat capsized during the interception operation off the coast of Tanjung Bidara.

MMEA Melaka and Negeri Sembilan director Captain Salehuddin Zakaria confirmed the agency had detected the suspects’ boat through intelligence gathering.

He stated the boat had travelled from Pulau Rapat in Indonesia before being spotted by MMEA personnel implementing Op Murni.

The vessel was detected at 4 am approximately 2.3 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Bidara.

Captain Salehuddin said the suspects acted aggressively when instructed to stop for inspection.

They deliberately collided with the MMEA vessel during the confrontation.

Two suspects immediately dived into the sea to escape capture following the collision.

Authorities detained a 37-year-old suspect when he lost control of the boat causing it to capsize.

Preliminary investigations indicate the boat was heading towards Pengkalan Balak to pick up undocumented migrants and drugs.

The suspects intended to smuggle both the migrants and narcotics out of Malaysia according to the MMEA director.

The detained suspect has been taken to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA Jetty for further interrogation.

He will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for his involvement in the smuggling attempt.

A comprehensive search and rescue operation has been activated to locate the two remaining suspects.

MMEA personnel continue combing the waters around Tanjung Bidara to track down the escaped individuals. – Bernama