PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has intensified control in Kelantan waters following a shift in tactics by smuggling syndicates, who are now using large-capacity fishing boats to evade detection.

Kelantan MMEA director, Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi, said that close monitoring is underway as the syndicate has shifted tactics and no longer relies on smaller boats as it did previously.

He said that an arrest made in January highlighted the change in modus operandi when a fishing boat was found carrying around 2,100 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth over RM13 million.

“Previously, smuggling boats typically carried smaller loads, landing briefly before departing. However, now they are using larger fishing boats to transport a bigger quantity of goods in a single trip,” he told reporters.

This shift is believed to be an attempt to evade detection due to stricter enforcement at land and river borders.

Intelligence also indicates that local fishing boats may be involved in this activity, though the matter is still under investigation.

In response, MMEA is increasing collaboration with the fishing community to gather information about any suspicious activities in the country’s waters.

“We urge the fishing community to report any suspicious movements immediately, as this cooperation is crucial in combating smuggling threats,“ he said.

In a related development, he noted that the intrusion of foreign fishing boats has decreased compared with previous years.

“This decline is believed to be due to Malaysia’s firm actions, including repeated official protests through the Foreign Ministry and threats of sanctions regarding illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

“This year, no arrests have been made involving foreign fishing boats in the first three months, compared with last year when arrests began as early as February. This highlights the effectiveness of our efforts,” he added.

He stressed that monitoring operations would be strengthened throughout Ramadan and the festive season to ensure the safety of the country’s waters and prevent cross-border criminal activities.