MMEA’s STAR team praised for heroic PDRM helicopter crash rescue

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s Special Task and Rescue (STAR) team has been commended for their rapid and effective response following the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) helicopter crash in Sungai Pulai. Their swift action ensured all five Air Operations Force (PGU) members were rescued without fatalities.

The MMEA highlighted the team’s efforts in a Facebook post, praising their courage and professionalism. “The team, led by Maritime Lieutenant Nur Mohd Farhan Mohd Hamil, demonstrated exceptional bravery in rescuing all victims despite challenging conditions,“ the post stated.

The incident occurred at 10.15 am during the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025, a joint operation involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. The AS355N helicopter, registered as 9M-PHG, crashed near the Gelang Patah Maritime Jetty after departing from Tanjung Kupang Police Station at 9.51 am.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the helicopter carried five individuals, including the pilot. Two officers were reported in critical condition, requiring respiratory support at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA). Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, confirmed that three victims were in regular wards, one remained sedated in the ICU, and another was under intensive care. - Bernama