KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck off the west coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 6.22 am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (km) and was located 41 km east of Sibolga, Indonesia.

Tremors from the quake were felt in several parts of Malaysia, including Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

However, MetMalaysia confirmed that the earthquake poses no tsunami threat to Malaysia.