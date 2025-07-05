Modern police force needs strategic reforms to tackle crime - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has emphasised the need for strategic reforms to build a modern and professional police force capable of addressing evolving security threats. He stressed that law enforcement must adapt to new challenges such as cybercrime, financial fraud, and transnational crimes through continuous investment in advanced technology.

“Law enforcement must keep pace with new forms of crime, including cybercrime, financial fraud and transnational threats. This requires constant investment in advanced forensic tools, AI-powered crime analysis, body-worn cameras and digital infrastructure,“ Lee said in a statement.

He highlighted the importance of integrity and transparency in strengthening public trust, calling for reinforced oversight through the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) and strict anti-corruption measures. Community engagement, including initiatives like neighbourhood policing and public dialogues, was also identified as crucial for fostering cooperation between law enforcement and civil society.

Lee further advocated for better welfare and working conditions for police personnel, including fair promotions, mental health support, and proper housing. He urged merit-based recruitment and promotion systems, along with stronger public feedback mechanisms to ensure accountability.