MOE commits to digital transformation of M’sian schools

BATU PAHAT: The Education Ministry (MOE) is committed to transforming all 10,237 schools across Malaysia into digital institutions, aiming to equip students to become proficient in the latest technologies.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said that this initiative was backed by the successful integration of the Digital Education Learning Initiative (DELIMa).

Azman outlined that the initiative was built on six strategic pillars which were digital literacy for students, digital competency for educators, a culture of visionary leadership, empowering infrastructure and infostructure, high-quality digital content and partnerships with committed stakeholders.

Currently, six schools are participating in the pilot phase of the programme under the Didik Negara Foundation (YDN). These include five schools in Sabah which are SK Lapasan, SK Pengalat Kecil, SK Buang, SK Tansau and SK Pekan Putatan, as well as SK Seri Telok in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Notably, Batu Pahat emerged as a leader in the DELIMa initiative, with 90 per cent of educators and 45 per cent of students actively involved, Azman told reporters after launching the Digital School programme at SK Seri Telok today.

Azman added that SK Pulau Aman in Penang had been recommended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to be developed into a digital school during her recent visit.

Regarding street vendors and food sales near schools, Azman explained that the ministry would collaborate with local authorities to regulate the sale of potentially harmful food products.

“MOE is only responsible for food sold in school canteens and prohibits sales within 40 metres of school premises,“ he said.

He also stressed that local authorities, under the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), had the necessary guidelines to address the issue in cooperation with the Health Ministry (MOH).

Schools, he added, must ensure that students only purchase food from canteens to avoid risks such as food poisoning.