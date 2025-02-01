IPOH: The Education Ministry (MOE) is working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency and the Malaysian Meteorological Department to implement early measures to assist Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates affected by disasters.

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said the assistance is not limited to flood victims but extends to those affected by any disaster.

“For students or states impacted by disasters, the MOE is prepared with a contingency operation known as ‘Operasi Payung’ to ensure students can attend the SPM examination.

“This reflects the ministry’s commitment and proactive efforts. At the same time, we continue to collaborate with the two agencies to ensure early preparedness for potential disasters.”

Wong was speaking to reporters after delivering a motivational speech to SPM candidates of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampong Pasir Puteh here today.

Also present were Perak Education Department director Safuan Raba’ai and Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee.

Wong expressed confidence in the ministry’s ability to manage unexpected situations, citing its successful handling of the recent oral examination phase affected by floods.

He also encouraged SPM candidates facing any issues to contact the Examination Board’s operations room at 03-8889 3551 or 03-8889 3601 or the State Education Department at 05-501 5170, 05-501 5177, or 05-501 5264.