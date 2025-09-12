Majority support upgrading initiative, says minister

PETALING JAYA: Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said most Kampung Sungai Baru residents support the redevelopment project, but a small group of families continue to oppose it over the process and compensation, calling their objections a “tyranny of the minority”.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, she said 72% of residents agreed to the redevelopment, while 28% were resisting.

She added that unrest during enforcement operations was not caused by residents.

“I was informed that those who created disturbances were not from Kampung Sungai Baru but external parties who came to provoke (the situation). This is very troubling.”

She also said the compulsory acquisition process began under the previous administration, with a Section 4 notice issued on June 18, 2021 and a Section 8 declaration gazetted three days later.

“This did not begin with us. It started under the then-minister and now the Madani government has to resolve it.”

She said families who agreed to relocate were not left to manage the process on their own, adding that developers have covered their rent until replacement homes are ready and most households have moved into temporary housing such as PPR Sri Aman and Residensi Sungai Udang.

“Those who chose to relocate have had their rental costs borne by the developer. They will continue receiving assistance until the day they move into their new homes.”

Zaliha acknowledged that the prolonged relocation process had taken a toll on the community.

“It is heartbreaking that some residents passed away before receiving their promised houses, leaving their heirs to continue the process.

“This is why I am determined to see this through, because their rights must be protected.”

She rejected claims that the redevelopment amounted to gentrification, adding that residents would return to the village with improved housing.

“I have seen the designs. This redevelopment would give them dignified living conditions and better facilities. There is no question of pushing them out of the city.”

On compensation disputes, she said residents have the right to pursue legal avenues.

“Residents told me they do not reject development. Their concern is compensation. If they remain dissatisfied, the courts are the proper channel.”

She urged the public not to allow the issue to be manipulated.