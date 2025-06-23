MOE launches 1,000 Sekolah Angkat MADANI for digital skills

KLUANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is committed to producing students skilled in digital technology through the implementation of the Sekolah Angkat MADANI initiative, which involves 1,000 pilot schools nationwide.

Its secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said the effort aligns with the rapid development of technology, a crucial foundation for propelling Malaysia towards developed nation status.

“Through this initiative, pupils and students will be exposed to technology-based learning, which will strengthen their skills in using gadgets and digital devices before they move on to higher education,” he said after launching the MOE Secretary-General’s Sekolah Angkat MADANI initiative at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Kampung Tengah here today.

He said of the 1,000 schools announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week, a total of 790 primary and secondary schools have been identified for the initial phase of the initiative.

The ministry has also held discussions with the Ministry of Finance, as well as industry and corporate players, to enhance digital-related needs, including in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), he said.

Aminuddin further said that to date, more than 50 industry and corporate leaders, including government-linked companies (GLCs), have pledged their commitment to supporting the programme. Focus is also being placed on future-oriented learning such as artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the implementation of the initiative focuses on five key pillars – upgrading school infrastructure and facilities, strengthening academic programmes, teacher training and development, financial assistance, and the provision of scholarships for students.