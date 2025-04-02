MOE plans to shorten STAM repeat exam implementation period

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has started formulating plans to shorten the implementation of the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) Repeat examination to less than a year, with a target of having it in place by 2027.

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said that the ministry was aware of the issue where candidates had to wait a year before re-sitting the examination for the relevant subjects.

“Its implementation is expected to boost candidates’ motivation to retake the exam and improve their results

“...this will provide them with opportunities to continue their studies in Islamic studies at higher education institutions both in Malaysia and abroad, particularly in Middle Eastern countries like Egypt and Jordan,” he said during the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Fakhrurazi (PN-Kuala Kedah), who asked about the MOE’s plans to review the STAM Repeat examination period.

To ensure the effectiveness and feasibility of the STAM Repeat examination, Wong said the MOE would engage in further discussions with Al Azhar University in Egypt to refine the policy and operational aspects, which would greatly benefit STAM candidates.

Meanwhile, he said the STAM certification requirements, which mandated that students pass all 10 subjects with a minimum grade of maqbul (pass), were subject to the regulations and rulings of Al Azhar University, as outlined in the existing memorandum of understanding.

“Candidates who do not meet the certification requirements will have the opportunity to improve their results or subject grades within three years,” he said.

Wong also highlighted that the number of candidates registered for the STAM examination had shown an upward trend, with 4,507 students last year compared to 4,058 students in 2023.