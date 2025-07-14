Syrian Kurds renew autonomy push after failed Damascus talks

DAMASCUS: Syrian Kurdish leaders have reiterated demands for autonomy following unsuccessful negotiations with the central government, exposing persistent divisions over power-sharing in the war-torn nation.

The Kurdish-led administration issued a statement on Sunday advocating for “a pluralistic democratic system, social justice, gender equality, and a constitution that guarantees the rights of all components” of society.

The latest appeal comes days after Damascus dismissed proposals for decentralisation during high-level talks involving US envoy Tom Barrack.

The Syrian government insists on integrating Kurdish forces into its national army, rejecting what it terms “any form of division or federalisation.”

Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and interim Kurdish leader Ahmed al-Sharaa initially agreed in March to merge Kurdish institutions with state structures.

However, disagreements over autonomy provisions have stalled progress.

The Kurds administer large areas of northern Syria, including key oil and gas resources, bolstered by US-led coalition support during the anti-ISIS campaign.

Ambassador Barrack acknowledged the SDF’s counterterrorism contributions but urged alignment with Damascus, stating the “only future path for them is Syria’s central government.”

Kurdish officials counter that decades of centralized rule fueled inequality and conflict, advocating instead for a “decentralised Syria that embraces all its people equally.” - AFP