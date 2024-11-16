MOE prepares to face Northeast Monsoon

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has prepared a Flood Disaster Management Guide for Educational Institutions to deal with the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), which includes measures before, during and after the flood.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said MOE takes the welfare and safety of all members of educational institutions seriously and has made preliminary preparations to deal with MTL flood which is expected to occur earlier this time.

“Sufficient knowledge and skills and resources have been provided to act more quickly when faced with the situation.

“Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) was also introduced as an intervention to ensure that the people in educational institutions, especially students, are always prepared to face disasters,“ she told reporters after officiating the MyLesen B2 Year 2024 Programme in the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency here today.

She added that the students were also given comprehensive exposure on measures to deal with disasters, how to protect themselves in the event of floods.

Fadlina said some schools will be used as a temporary relief centre (PPS), therefore, the ministry is also focusing on preparing school facilities and providing training to volunteers.

“The Ministry of Education will ensure that the school is safe and conducive to continue the education of these children. If the school cannot continue to function as usual due to the long flood, MOE will switch to Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR).

“At the same time, the State Education Department (JPN) and the District Education Office (PPD) will mobilise the Smart Support Team (SST) and Academic Support Team (AST) to help students in terms of counseling and learning aspects,“ she said.

Commenting on the issue of vaping and smoking among school students, she said MOE is committed to efforts to curb the habit among students.

She added that students who were caught smoking or vaping will be recorded in the Student Identity System (SSDM) for intervention by guidance and counseling teachers.