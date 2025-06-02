KLUANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) aims to complete the nationwide implementation of the one-session school system within five years, according to Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that, to date, more than 9,000 out of over 10,000 schools nationwide have already implemented the one-session system, with the remaining schools yet to do so due to high student density.

“The development of education in this country is progressing very well, and there are more than 9,000 schools that have already achieved the one-session school system,” she told reporters.

She said this at the INTAN Minister’s Conversation (IMC): Education Instils Leadership, Shaping the Future Generation, held at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Southern Region today.

Also present were director-general of Education Azman Adnan and deputy director-general of Public Services (Development) Datuk Anesee Ibrahim.

Fadhlina said that factors affecting the implementation of the one-session school system include the construction of new schools and the repair of dilapidated ones.

“The MOE also needs to consider several constraints, such as the location, premises, and management of the schools themselves,” she noted.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns about electronic cigarette or vape addiction among students, Fadhlina stressed that the ministry takes the issue seriously and is committed to implementing proactive measures to curb the phenomenon, which reportedly affects over 20,000 school students nationwide.

“This question was raised in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, and we have already provided a thorough answer. We will not compromise on the issue of vaping, as its impact on our children is significant.

“Our approach includes raising awareness, implementing disciplinary actions, and taking proactive steps to curb the spread of vaping among our children.

“We will continue to work diligently to ensure that vaping is effectively curbed, particularly focusing on the health and discipline of our students, and most importantly, ensuring that they are fully aware of the dangers of vaping,” she said.

The IMC programme organised by INTAN aims to provide civil servants with exposure to inclusive leadership in addressing the challenges of social, economic, and political development.