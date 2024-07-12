MOF, MOE to join hands to repair flood-damaged schools

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is collaborating with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to deliver urgent aid for the repair of schools impacted by recent floods.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the initiative aims to expedite the reopening of affected schools to minimise disruption to students’ education.

“Today, the MOF’s Ihsan MADANI Squad, with 120 members, conducted cleaning efforts at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lengkuas, SK Suka Menanti, SK Seri Amar Diraja, and Klinik Desa Sungai Baru.

“This squad has been mobilised for post-flood missions to assist with cleaning operations, deliver food aid, and provide other necessary assistance,” he said during his visit to SK Lengkuas today to oversee the flood recovery efforts.

The squad comprises personnel from the MOF, Inland Revenue Board (LHDNM), CIMB Bank, and GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara (GDRN).

Amir Hamzah added that the programme ensures aid is delivered swiftly and directly to those most in need.

“The government remains committed to ensuring that those affected by disasters like floods receive assistance promptly and without unnecessary bureaucracy. This is to help them quickly return to their normal lives,” he said.

During the visit, he also inspected flood recovery efforts at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport.

In addition, the MOF provided new carpets for Masjid Suka Menanti and Masjid Kariah Derang. A total of 1,300 food aid baskets were distributed to flood victims at temporary relief centres in SK Gunung and SK Sri Gunung.

The assistance also included personal hygiene kits, mattresses, mats, replacement of damaged mosque equipment, jet washers, waterproof boots, gloves, and face masks for cleaning operations.