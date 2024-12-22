KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MoH) does not take lightly the resignation of more than 6,000 doctors over the past five years.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the number included 3,200 contract medical officers (MO) who resigned to move to permanent positions, with some moving to the academic field, hence still contributing to the public health sector.

“I admit and am fully aware that the Ministry of Health lacks staff, resulting in some MoH personnel having to bear the burden of duties more than other colleagues.

“However, despite all the existing constraints, I will make sure all issues facing the Ministry of Health on the ground will be dealt with in my second term as Minister of Health,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

It was in response to a query by nephrology consultant Dr Rafidah Abdullah who wants to know the ministry’s plans and strategies in dealing with the doctors’ resignations.

Dr Dzulkefly said the talent drain remains a significant challenge in all industries, including the health sector.

The ministry, he said, could not prevent MOs and medical experts from migrating to the private sector, despite having implemented several strategies to retain them in the public sector.

“In the medium term, with the initiative of Rakan KKM Partnership, we will see some changes. The prospect of better rewards and upgraded health facilities - which will be achieved through cross-subsidisation by new income from ‘#RakanKKM premium economic services’ - is expected to increase the incentive for them to remain in the public sector.

“The short-term measures include salary increase and adjustment, more flexible work schedules, and allowing locum practices,” he said, adding that the ministry remains committed to improving the balance between work and life, and the welfare of medical professionals as a whole.

Regarding the shortage of staff at the Seri Manjung Hospital, Perak, Dr Dzulkefly said the Human Resources Department (HRM) will allocate more MOs to critical departments.

“There is an increase in the distribution of MOs to all MOH facilities every year, and a new cohort of MOs was distributed last week. Therefore, the Seri Manjung Hospital will also soon receive additional medical staff.

“This challenge is not limited to Seri Manjung Hospital only but throughout the country. Therefore, the Ministry of Health will make every effort to address this urgent need,“ he said and added that he remained committed to realising the establishment of the Health Services Commission