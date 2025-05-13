PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is considering a proposal from the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) to implement the Medicine Price Display initiative under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

Its minister, Datuk Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the proposal, which is among the matters raised in a memorandum submitted by the MMA, has received the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has advised the MOH to study and evaluate it.

“The Prime Minister has asked me to carefully review their memorandum, and I have taken this matter seriously.

“I have directed the top leadership of the MOH to look into how we can address the request fairly and consider the feasibility of placing the medicine price display requirement under Act 586, which falls under the ministry’s purview,” he told a press conference after attending the 2025 National Midwives and Nurses Day celebration here today.

Dr Dzulkefly added that the MOH is committed to being responsive and welcomes constructive suggestions aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

On Tuesday, the MMA urged the government to review the use of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723) in the medical sector, particularly with regard to the recent regulation requiring private clinics and pharmacies to display the prices of medicines, which came into effect earlier this month.

In its memorandum, the MMA expressed full support for transparency in drug pricing but argued that it should be implemented through Act 586.

The regulation on price display, enforced from May 1, is outlined under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Drugs) Order 2025, issued under Act 723.

The scope covers all medicines for human use, including controlled medicines, over-the-counter drugs, traditional products, health supplements, and extemporaneous preparations — both prescription and non-prescription.

In a related development, Dr Dzulkefly said the MOH is finalising a review of consultation fees for private general practitioners (GPs), which is expected to be presented to the Cabinet by the end of this month.

On May 3, Dr Dzulkefly had given an assurance that the review would be concluded within a month.