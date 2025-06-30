Mohd Shuhaily appointed AKPS director effective tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, the current director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The appointment takes effect tomorrow and will run for two years, ending on June 30, 2027.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar expressed confidence in Mohd Shuhaily’s ability to lead AKPS, citing his 26 years of police service and extensive experience in various units of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“This confidence is based on Mohd Shuhaily’s competence and extensive experience in various units in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), both at national and international levels.

His leadership is also expected to further strengthen the country’s border security and uphold a culture of integrity in line with the MADANI values,“ he said.

Mohd Shuhaily holds a Bachelor of International Relations from the International Islamic University Malaysia and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

He previously served as Police Attaché in Washington, USA, from 2010 to 2013 before being appointed as JSJ director in August 2023.