Mom of ‘fragile’ baby goes through emotional turmoil

PETALING JAYA: She had no warning. Months after giving birth to her second child, Norshamiera Mohammad Suhaimi, 37, was forced to quit her job to care for her medically fragile baby – a decision that would forever change her family’s lifestyle.

Raqeef Irsyad Yassin, now eight months old, was born with Down syndrome. During her pregnancy, doctors did not inform Norshamiera or her husband of any abnormalities.

“There were signs, though. During scans, doctors would vaguely make comments but not one of them told us directly or advised us to investigate further.

“The moment I gave birth, everything changed,” Norshamiera or Miera as she is fondly known, said in a phone interview with theSun

“It was a breech birth and as soon as the baby was born, he stopped breathing.

“There was no oxygen going to his brain for a period of time,” she said.

It was during that moment, amid chaos and fear, that Miera and her husband learned that their son had Down syndrome.

Just as they began to process the news, they were struck with another blow.

“He started to recover and we were told there was no brain damage. But then he was admitted again. This time with lung infection,” she said.

Raqeef spent nearly three months in and out of hospital.

When he finally returned home, Miera faced a life-altering choice – continue working or stay home to care for her children.

“My eldest had just started school. With the arrival of a special child, we had to make a huge decision. Could I still go to work? Was it even an option anymore?”

The decision was further complicated by financial pressures.

Her husband, Yassin Ahmad, 39, a toll plaza supervisor, is a person with disabilities following an accident.

“We spoke to our parents, weighed every option. Eventually, I chose to resign. I couldn’t keep taking unpaid leave forever. My children needed me. Especially Raqeef.”

She said the choice came with an emotional cost.

“Because of financial pressure, Yassin now works two jobs. He drives GrabCar to earn extra money. Every free moment he has, he pushes himself, just so we can get by,” Miera said.

Initially, she isolated herself, even avoiding her own family.

“I used to sleep over at my parents’ house, even though our home is only 10 minutes away. When I stopped working, I started isolating myself more and more.

“I used to be able to spend on myself and my eldest without a second thought.

“Now, everything has to be carefully budgeted. Even buying skincare products felt like a luxury. It really affected me emotionally.”

She admitted that the pressure sometimes led to arguments, but was grateful that her husband understood what she was going through.

Realising she was slipping into depression, Miera made a conscious decision to reclaim her mental health.

“In Kuantan, many events are held every month. Whenever there is an event, my family and I would make a point to attend. My husband also makes time for us.

“I don’t even need to spend anything. Just being out there, hearing the bustle of people, lifts my spirits.

“I have also started selling products online.

“Alhamdulillah, at least I’m engaging with people while spending quality time with my children.”