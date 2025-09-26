Monsoon transition phase to begin in Malaysia on Sept 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The monsoon transition phase is expected to commence on September 30 and persist until November, concluding the Southwest Monsoon that started on May 10.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) announced today that this period will feature weak winds originating from various directions.

This atmospheric condition frequently results in the development of thunderstorm clouds.

These thunderstorms often bring heavy rainfall and strong winds over brief periods, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

The west and interior regions of Peninsular Malaysia, along with western Sabah and Sarawak, are most likely to experience these conditions.

This weather phenomenon carries risks of flash floods, fallen trees, water surges, and damage to unstable structures.

METMalaysia advises the public to remain vigilant and implement necessary safety precautions.

Citizens should stay informed by monitoring the latest weather forecasts and warnings via official channels.

Official updates are available through the METMalaysia website, the myCuaca mobile application, and its social media platforms.

The public can contact the METMalaysia Hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any further inquiries. – Bernama