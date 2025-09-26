Bung Moktar denies any consultation on receiving RM2.8 million

KUALA LUMPUR: In the Sessions Court here today, Kinabatangan member of parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin testified that there were no discussions between himself and two Public Mutual Berhad investment agents regarding the receipt of RM2.8 million linked to Felcra Berhad’s investment in the unit trust.

Bung Moktar, 65, who is the first defence witness, was testifying under examination by his counsel, M Athimulan, during the corruption trial involving RM2.8 million, which implicates the politician and his wife, Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad.

Athimulan: The prosecution suggests that it was, in fact, Datuk Seri who received the RM2.8 million through Datin Seri Zizie Izette, and your answer states it is incorrect, forming the very accusation you face.

Bung Moktar: Your Honour, this suggestion is entirely untrue. The facts I have presented over these past days clearly show there was no discussion, let alone any consultation or agreement to receive any gratification from Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar or Madhi Abdul Hamid.

Bung Moktar further testified that he was unaware of any dealings between Zizie Izette and Public Mutual, maintaining that all accusations against him are baseless and unsupported by evidence.

He also denied the prosecution’s suggestion that Norhaili had requested that the introductory fee of RM3 million be reduced to RM2.8 million.

The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman clarified that this represented an unfounded assumption by the prosecution, as there had been no discussions, meetings, or requests between himself and the unit trust agents concerning any commission.

Continuing under Athimulan’s examination, Bung Moktar disputed the prosecution’s claim that he subsequently directed the reduced fee of RM2.8 million to be managed by his wife, Zizie Izette.

“All of this is incorrect. I have stated only the truth in this court. Both witnesses (Norhaili and Madhi) were also questioned intensively by the prosecution, but they testified that there was no gift, discussion, or instruction from me at any time for Zizie Izette to receive the money. These allegations are entirely fabricated by the prosecution,“ he stated.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar, who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad, was charged with two counts of receiving RM2.2 million and RM262,500 in bribes as inducement to secure approval for Felcra’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was accused of receiving the bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through his wife, Zizie Izette, 46, at Public Bank Berhad, Taman Melawati branch here, on June 12 and 19, 2015.

Bung Moktar also faces a separate charge of corruptly obtaining RM337,500 in cash from another Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, through the Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account registered under Zizie Izette’s name, for the same purpose.

The charges were framed under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC 2009 Act, which provides for a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zizie Izette, faces three charges of abetting her husband in connection with the same matters at the same places, dates, and times, under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Rosli Ahmad will resume on Nov 27. - Bernama