More seats and transport options for National Day 2025 in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Visitors to this year’s National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya will enjoy double the seating capacity compared to last year, with 8,000 tiered seats available.

Information Department director-general Julina Johan said the increase from 4,000 seats addresses public feedback about insufficient seating during last year’s event.

“We took into account public feedback, as last year there was a constraint due to the lack of seats, so many could not enjoy the contingent parade,” she said during a media briefing.

Twelve LED screens will be installed across the venue to ensure all attendees can watch the celebrations live.

A total of 15,000 parking bays will be provided at six locations, including the Putrajaya International Convention Centre and Precinct 1, with shuttle buses and water taxis available for convenience.

Julina said the water taxi service will operate from 8 pm to 1 am on August 30 and from 5 am to 2 pm on August 31.

Free bus services on National Day will run from Putrajaya Sentral, PICC, and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

Five suraus, 18 medical tents, 60 food trucks, and 200 mobile toilets will also be set up for visitor comfort.

The Royal Malaysia Police will announce road closure details, with updates available on the official Merdeka360 social media platform. – Bernama