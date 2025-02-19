KOTA BHARU: A total of 842 senior citizens in Kelantan have received free influenza vaccines through a voluntary vaccination programme under the Ministry of Health (MOH) since yesterday.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the programme aims to protect senior citizens aged 60 and above who have chronic diseases and are at high risk of serious complications due to influenza infection.

“The current estimated population of senior citizens in Kelantan is 200,880 people. We have received a total of 3,600 doses of influenza vaccine and have been distributed to 57 selected health clinics throughout Kelantan.

“Therefore, as many as 1.8 per cent of senior citizens will receive the first phase of vaccine at designated health clinics,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all selected health facilities had started immunisation injections starting yesterday with a total of 842 doses or 23 per cent of the elderly targeted in Kelantan.

“Senior citizens who have been vaccinated have been advised to come to the clinic immediately if they encounter any side effects or symptoms.

“These injection slots can be obtained by appointment at the MySejahtera application, health clinics or walk-in at selected health clinics and subject to stock availability.

“Influenza is not just a common fever, for high-risk groups such as the elderly, it can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and hospitalisation,“ he said.

Previously, the MOH informed that senior citizens, namely those aged 60 years and above and with at least one listed chronic disease, can get the influenza vaccine for free starting Feb 18.

According to the MOH, the best time to take the vaccine in Malaysia is in March or September, in line with preparedness for winter waves in the southern hemisphere from May to July and winter waves in the northern hemisphere from November to January.