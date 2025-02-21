$!LBS achieves 11-year high PATMI

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad has announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended Dec 31, 2024 (“FYE2024”), achieving an 11-year high profit after tax and non-controlling interests (“PATMI”) from continuing operations of RM240.2 million.

Group’s outstanding PATMI was 63.5% higher compared to the preceding year’s RM146.9 million, largely driven by its strategic realignment and portfolio optimisation exercise, with the disposal of its investment in Zhuhai International Circuit Limited (“ZIC”).

This disposal, aimed at unlocking its inherent value, resulted in a one-off gain after tax of approximately RM156.0 million, hence significantly strengthened LBS’s financial performance.

In addition, improved operational efficiency contributed to the Group’s overall performance, reinforced by its on-going focus on cost management measures in sustaining growth and financial stability. Revenue for the year was RM1.43 billion, predominantly derived from the property development segment which contributed RM1.37 billion or 95.6% of FYE2024’s total revenue.

Building on its exceptional FYE2024 financial performance and with a focus on accelerating growth, LBS has recently unveiled its ambitious 8 x 8 Strategy, spanning from 2025 to 2027. This corporate roadmap outlines the Group’s commitment to launch a pipeline of development projects valued at RM8.0 billion, leveraging the Group’s sizeable landbank of 3,789 acres as at 31 December 2024.

As part of this roadmap, LBS launched Centrum Iris, the second precinct of Cameron Centrum and largest mixed-use commercial development in Cameron Highlands, in January 2025. Centrum Iris is certified GreenRE Silver, which underscores the Group’s dedication to green sustainability living. With a gross development value of RM472.0 million, Centrum Iris is set to elevate the area’s commercial landscape while reinforcing LBS’s position in the property market.